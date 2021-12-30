Sub-zero temperature recorded in Quetta, Kalat, Ziarat

QUETTA: Quetta and other parts of Balochistan are in the grip of severe cold weather experiencing sub-zero temperatures Wednesday morning.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported minus six degrees Celsius in Quetta and Kalat while minus seven in Ziarat.

The weather department recorded three degrees Celsius in Sibi, six in Nukundi, 16 in Gwadar and 13 in Turbat. It predicted that the cold weather conditions are likely to persist in the provincial capital and other parts of the province in the next 24 hours.