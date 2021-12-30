PIC performs ‘1,100 heart surgeries in one year’

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has performed over 1100 heart surgeries and over 5000 angiographies and angioplasties during one year, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

According to yearly performance report of PIC, over 29000 patients visited Out Patient Department of the hospital for consultation while 6000 patients were provided emergency treatment during the same period.

A spokesman of the public sector health facility said that surgical procedures of about 200 children were also performed in the hospital during last year.

