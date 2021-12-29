ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
Blinken to name former US official Rina Amiri as special envoy for Afghan women

Reuters 29 Dec 2021

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday will name former US official Rina Amiri as a special envoy for Afghan women, girls and human rights, two sources familiar with the decision said.

Amiri has spent two decades advising governments, the United Nations and think tanks on issues related to Afghanistan. Under former President Barack Obama, she served a senior advisor to the US Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Thousands pray for rain amid ongoing drought in Afghanistan

Blinken will also name Stephenie Foster, a State Department veteran, as a new senior adviser for women and girls on the Afghan relocation efforts, one of the sources said.

Antony Blinken Rina Amiri Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan

