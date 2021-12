HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed down on Wednesday, tracking losses in mainland China and broader economic uncertainty.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.83 percent, or 194.02 points, to 23,086.54.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.91 percent, or 33.11 points, to 3,597.00, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.81 percent, or 20.41 points, to 2,494.41.