ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
ASL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GGL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
JSCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
KAPCO 31.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.77%)
NETSOL 92.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
POWER 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.55%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
TELE 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 116.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.55%)
UNITY 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 15.4 (0.34%)
BR30 18,968 Increased By 232.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,044 Increased By 130.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,289 Increased By 56.3 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PC inks FASA with FAC on auction for 17 properties

Recorder Report Updated 29 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission Tuesday signed Financial Advisory Services Agreement (FASA) with a Financial Advisor Consortium (FAC) for auction of the government properties.

The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) in its meeting held on March 18, 2021, as ratified by Federal Cabinet on April 1, 2021, decided to initiate auction of the remaining 17 available federal government properties (the first phase of the sale of identified properties ended in September 2020).

Accordingly, the Privatisation Commission Board directed to initiate the hiring process for a financial adviser under the Privatisation Commission Ordinance, 2000 for sale of these 17 federal government properties.

Advertisement inviting Expression of Interest (EOI) for hiring of financial adviser was published in national print media and after scrutiny of interests by the evaluation committee, the Request for Proposal (RfP) packages were issued to shortlisted parties for submitting technical and financial proposals.

Govt received 100 percent amount of 9 privatized entities

The results of the technical and financial proposals were deliberated and approved by the PC Board on 25th November 2021 and a committee was constituted to negotiate Financial Advisory Services Agreement (FASA) with top-ranked party ie, the Consortium of M/s HLB Ijaz Tabassum and Co, Chartered Accountants (Lead), HLB Consulting (Pakistan) (Pvt) Ltd, Vellani and Vellani, and Ocean Surveyors (Pvt) Ltd.

The negotiation committee in its meeting held on December 14, 2021, finalised the terms and conditions of the FASA with the Consortium of M/s HLB Ijaz Tabassum and Co.

After approval of the federal minister/chairman PC, the FASA has been signed on December 28, 2021 with Financial Advisor Consortium (FAC).

The small ceremony was chaired by the secretary Privatisation Commission who urged on diligent performance of financial advisors’ duties under the FASA and timely completion of the transaction.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

CCoP Privatisation Commission EoI RFP auction FAC FASA government properties

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

PC inks FASA with FAC on auction for 17 properties

Gas supply to power sector increased by 71pc

Power co facing ‘discrimination’: Norwegian envoy

Ex-post facto approval given: $4bn foreign commercial loans exempted from tax

Cabinet approves NSP

Lack of consultations with allies leads to delay

Conference calls for strengthening multilateral cooperation

Digitization of import-export papers: PSW co signs pact with TradeLens

Residents fire up generators as Kosovo energy crisis escalates

Acquisition of KE shares by Shanghai Electric: Fresh public announcement of intention to be notified today

Read more stories