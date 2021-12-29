Jewellery sector has key role in country’s economy: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Shaukat Tarin has said that the jewellery sector has key role in economy of the country as besides creating a number of jobs it contributes to GDP.

This was stated by him while talking to a delegation of Jewellers Association which called on him at Finance Division on Tuesday. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Chairman FBR and senior officers of Finance and Commerce Ministries attended the meeting.

The delegation apprised federal minister about the problems being faced by the Jewellers community and sought support of the government to address these issues.

Shaukat Tarin stressed the Jewellers Association to enhance the export of Jewellery and issued orders for resolution of the problems indicated by the delegation to enable the Jewellery industry to play its due role in growth of the national economy. He further assured the delegation that the Jewellery community’s problems will be resolved on priority.

The delegation thanked the Finance Minister for extending his cooperation and addressing the issues positively.