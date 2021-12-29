ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
Shafqat, CM discuss political, other issues

Recorder Report 29 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, here on Tuesday to discuss organizational matters of the PTI, country’s political situation, development projects in the province and other important issues.

During the meeting, views were exchanged over new Local Bodies law in Punjab, PTI-PML-Q coalition affairs and possible cooperation in LB polls in Punjab and other political issues, sources said.

Usman Buzdar congratulated Shafqat Mahmood on his appointment as PTI Punjab President. He said that work on projects worth billions of rupees is underway for development of Lahore and the government has set an example by reducing the cost of projects by millions of rupees.

He criticized the opposition and said that future of those who rely on politics of lies is dark. Every promise, made with the people, has been fulfilled; he added and maintained that the political future of the critics was bleak.

The propagandists should realize that the people could not be served with hollow slogans as the PTI-led government has initiated real changes at the grassroots, the CM added.

Shafqat lauded Usman Buzdar over completion of Abdul Sattar Edhi underpass in a record time and said that the underpass will facilitate hundreds of thousands of people every day.

This is a gift to the Lahorites and it is sanguine that a culture of transparency has been promoted while doing away with the menace of loot and plunder of the past; he said and regretted that resources were mercilessly looted and money was minted in every project.

