ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
ASL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GGL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
JSCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
KAPCO 31.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.77%)
NETSOL 92.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
POWER 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.55%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
TELE 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 116.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.55%)
UNITY 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 15.4 (0.34%)
BR30 18,968 Increased By 232.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,044 Increased By 130.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,289 Increased By 56.3 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UCP holds 23rd Convocation: Economic instability in Afghanistan to benefit terrorists: Governor

Recorder Report 29 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that economic instability in Afghanistan will benefit terrorists, which will be catastrophic for the world.

While addressing the 23rd convocation of University of Central Punjab (UCP) and talking to media, the Governor said the US should restore the frozen assets of Afghanistan and also extends unconditional assistance to them, as people will starve to death due to economic instability in Afghanistan. “Even today, Pakistan is working on the front line for peace in Afghanistan and also playing a role in providing basic facilities to the Afghan people; peace in Afghanistan will benefit not only Pakistan and the region but the whole world,” he said.

Chaudhry Sarwar maintained that the United States and its all allies including the NATO, have not been able to defeat the Afghan Taliban, and the world must understand that war was not a solution rather it creates problems.

Degrees were awarded to 934 graduates of three faculties in the Convocation and the Governor congratulated all the graduating students including the position holders on their success.

The Governor further said that the United States and its all allies, including the NATO, had not been able to defeat the Afghan Taliban. He said the Afghan leadership is also standing for peace; therefore, it is imperative that all, including the United States and Europe, help them financially, to save Afghanistan from a major humanitarian crisis. With each passing day, the economic situation is deteriorating in Afghanistan, which is not in the interest of any one, he added.

He further said that Pakistan belongs to all of us and every Pakistani has to fulfil his responsibility for its development and prosperity. He said the government is working to bring transparency and merit in the institutions for the very first time. He underlined the need to focus more on education and research, to cope with the requirements of modern world.

He also said that youth of the nation were our valuable asset; we are trying our best to equip our youth with modern technology, to compete with the nations of other developed countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Afghanistan Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar economic situation Punjab Governor University of Central Punjab (UCP)

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

UCP holds 23rd Convocation: Economic instability in Afghanistan to benefit terrorists: Governor

Gas supply to power sector increased by 71pc

Power co facing ‘discrimination’: Norwegian envoy

Ex-post facto approval given: $4bn foreign commercial loans exempted from tax

PC inks FASA with FAC on auction for 17 properties

Cabinet approves NSP

Lack of consultations with allies leads to delay

Conference calls for strengthening multilateral cooperation

Digitization of import-export papers: PSW co signs pact with TradeLens

Residents fire up generators as Kosovo energy crisis escalates

Acquisition of KE shares by Shanghai Electric: Fresh public announcement of intention to be notified today

Read more stories