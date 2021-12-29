UCP holds 23rd Convocation: Economic instability in Afghanistan to benefit terrorists: Governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that economic instability in Afghanistan will benefit terrorists, which will be catastrophic for the world.

While addressing the 23rd convocation of University of Central Punjab (UCP) and talking to media, the Governor said the US should restore the frozen assets of Afghanistan and also extends unconditional assistance to them, as people will starve to death due to economic instability in Afghanistan. “Even today, Pakistan is working on the front line for peace in Afghanistan and also playing a role in providing basic facilities to the Afghan people; peace in Afghanistan will benefit not only Pakistan and the region but the whole world,” he said.

Chaudhry Sarwar maintained that the United States and its all allies including the NATO, have not been able to defeat the Afghan Taliban, and the world must understand that war was not a solution rather it creates problems.

Degrees were awarded to 934 graduates of three faculties in the Convocation and the Governor congratulated all the graduating students including the position holders on their success.

The Governor further said that the United States and its all allies, including the NATO, had not been able to defeat the Afghan Taliban. He said the Afghan leadership is also standing for peace; therefore, it is imperative that all, including the United States and Europe, help them financially, to save Afghanistan from a major humanitarian crisis. With each passing day, the economic situation is deteriorating in Afghanistan, which is not in the interest of any one, he added.

He further said that Pakistan belongs to all of us and every Pakistani has to fulfil his responsibility for its development and prosperity. He said the government is working to bring transparency and merit in the institutions for the very first time. He underlined the need to focus more on education and research, to cope with the requirements of modern world.

He also said that youth of the nation were our valuable asset; we are trying our best to equip our youth with modern technology, to compete with the nations of other developed countries.

