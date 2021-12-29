ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
Security plan finalised for new year’s eve

APP 29 Dec 2021

RAWALPINDI: Police have made an elaborate security arrangement for the new year’s night, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

In this regard, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Ahmed Khan held a meeting at Police Line to review the crime situation as well as law and order situation in the region.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kiani, SSP Investigation Syed Ghazanffar Ali Shah, SSP Legal Raja Azmat, SSP Range Investigation Bureau (RIB) Abdul Farooq attended the meeting while DPOs Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal participated in the meeting through video link.

RPO directed all the concerned officials to ensure foolproof security on eve of new year night and to protect the lives and property of people. He ordered to take strict action against those involved in aerial firing and any kind of illegal activity. He said police should also enhance further security of tourists in Murree to maintain law and order. He directed officials that FIR should be registered in all cases on merit. RPO said that “My doors are open to help facilitate the Shuhuda families on priority”. However, he said that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

According to traffic Police spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer CTO Taimoor Khan has also constituted special squads to maintain smooth flow of traffic. He also directed staffers to take strict action against “one-wheeling and racing”. Special traffic police squads would also keep patrolling to curb one-wheeling and racing practices, he added.

