Urea shortage: Situation to see improvement in next 48 hours, says Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the hoarding issue of urea will see an improvement in the next 48 hours.

Addressing a press conference following the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the minister said that this year Pakistan saw historic urea production, adding that compared to the international market the price of urea in Pakistan was much lower.

"There is a also the issue of urea shortage in some areas," said Fawad. "The country has enough urea stock and production, and the price of urea is also stable. But there are reports of hoarding and shortage. This will be fixed in the next 48 hours."

Fawad added that this year, farmers received an additional Rs1,100 billion in income.

"Pakistan saw historic production of urea. Massive growth was seen in the production of rice, maize, and wheat. There has been a boom in the rural sector, and we are seeing it translate into higher sales of tractors, cars and motorcycles."

This was due to the additional income, he said.

Meanwhile, he said that Nawaz Sharif will not be coming back himself, but the government will have to bring him, adding that he was against the former prime minister leaving for medical treatment in the first place.

While talking about the mini-budget and the outcry from the opposition, Fawad said that if they are against the International Monetary Fund (IMF), then they should provide an alternative to the government.

"We will consider whatever alternative they give us, but the opposition knows nothing," the minister added.

The information minister also announced that the cabinet has approved the country's first common citizen-centric National Security Policy. He further said that the government realises that if the economy is not strong, then there is no guarantee of the security of the citizen.

He said the policy has been approved after nine years and is a comprehensive one. Fawad added that at least 18 ministries provided input for the policy. "A comprehensive policy could not be approved before because there were differing points of view," he said.

Fawad added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also given approval for the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to look into the murder of local journalist Nazim Jokhio.

The JIT will have officials from police, intelligence agencies, as well as representatives from civil and military organisations, he said.

On October 4, a case was registered against PPP MPA Jam Awais and his accomplices for their alleged involvement in a murder case. The police said that Jokhio was killed for stopping a group of foreigners from illegally hunting the Houbara bustard in the area and making their video as evidence.

The victim’s family had lodged an FIR against MPA Awais and his accomplices at the Memon Goth police station.