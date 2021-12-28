ANL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
FCCL 18.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
FFBL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FFL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
FNEL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
GGGL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
JSCL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
KAPCO 31.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 34.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 93.24 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.9%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIBTL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
TRG 118.75 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (5.37%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,528 Increased By 27.9 (0.62%)
BR30 19,039 Increased By 303.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 44,068 Increased By 154.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,311 Increased By 79 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IT, energy stocks boost Indian shares as global risk mood lightens

Reuters 28 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Information technology and energy firms drove Indian shares higher on Tuesday, tracking upbeat global risk sentiment in the absence of major domestic triggers as investors shrugged off worries over the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.61% at 17,190 by 0515 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.59% to 57,757.26.

"Markets have been trying to consolidate after being extremely volatile over the past two weeks. We are trying to find a floor for the market around the 15,900-16,350 range. Even though equity markets have corrected, the valuation is still on the higher side," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

The Nifty energy index rose 0.7%, while IT stocks added 0.9%, set for a fifth straight month of gains after advancing 1.5% so far in December.

"IT will continue to be at premium valuation. It is the most stable segment and the story they have about digitalisation is going to improve over the coming years. They are defensive in nature and a very safe sector in terms of volatility," Nair said.

India's benchmark indexes are still off by more than 7% from a peak touched in October, pressured by a combination of factors including fears over heated valuation and a surge in Omicron cases globally.

Authorities in Britain and France, however, have held off from imposing tough restrictions on movement, betting that high vaccination rates will stop hospitals from being overwhelmed even as cases surge.

Asian shares gained on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of another record-setting day on Wall Street amid strong retail sales figures.

Active pharma ingredient maker Supriya Lifescience was listed at a 53.7% premium in its Mumbai market debut, compared with an initial public offering price of 274 rupees.

