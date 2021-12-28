ANL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
FCCL 18.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
FFBL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FFL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
FNEL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
GGGL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
JSCL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
KAPCO 31.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 34.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 93.24 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.9%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIBTL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
TRG 118.75 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (5.37%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,528 Increased By 27.9 (0.62%)
BR30 19,039 Increased By 303.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 44,068 Increased By 154.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,311 Increased By 79 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares jump on strong Wall St finish, tech firms shine

Reuters 28 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares jumped on Tuesday, with heavyweight technology stocks leading the charge, after strong US retail sales data drove Wall Street to a strong overnight finish and eased some fears around the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Also powering risk sentiment, data showed a surge in Japan's factory output in November as production in the auto sector benefited from a recovery in global parts supplies.

The Nikkei share average rose 1% to 28,956.90 by 0220 GMT, after advancing as much as 1.6% to surpass the 29,000 level for the first time since Dec. 16.

The broader Topix gained 0.89% to 1,995.37.

Wall Street's S&P 500 index ended at a record high in its fourth straight day of gains, as an ecommerce-powered boom in US retail sales underscored economic strength and eased worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations that hit travel stocks.

"Sentiment is strong with gains in the US equities last night. The Japanese market will keep the momentum if the US market remains strong," said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

"But most participants are short-term investors, with many long-term investors away for the holiday season, such investors may sell shares to gain profits if the market keeps rising."

Technology stocks led gains, with chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rising 1.77%, air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries climbing 2.21% and robot maker Fanuc gaining 1.81%.

Precision makers gained the most among the 33 industry subindexes on the bourse, with optical glass maker Hoya rising 1.36% and medical equipment and camera maker Olympus jumping 3.22%.

Kewpie advanced 2.2% after the mayonnaise maker raised its forecast for annual profit and dividend.

Casual clothing retailer Shimamura jumped 4.6% after posting a 25% jump in its nine-month net profit.

Japanese shares

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares jump on strong Wall St finish, tech firms shine

NSP envisaging economic security to the core approved

India freezes accounts of Mother Teresa’s charity

Urea fertilizer: PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

FBR chief condemns attack on IRS officer, his friend

Surplus of rice to be exported: minister

Gwadar project: Power Division asked to expedite work

Sri Lanka shuts three foreign missions as dollar crisis worsens

More showers expected today

UK police probe video after Sikh held at Queen’s castle

Putin says security situation at Afghan-Tajik border a concern

Read more stories