ANL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
FCCL 18.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
FFBL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FFL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
FNEL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
GGGL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
JSCL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
KAPCO 31.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 34.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 93.24 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.9%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIBTL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
TRG 118.75 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (5.37%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,528 Increased By 27.9 (0.62%)
BR30 19,039 Increased By 303.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 44,068 Increased By 154.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,311 Increased By 79 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Putin says security situation at Afghan-Tajik border a concern

Reuters Updated 28 Dec 2021

MOSCOW: The security situation at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border is a concern, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, a risk Moscow has sought to mitigate by strengthening its military base in Tajikistan with weapons and other equipment.

The possibility of Islamist militants in Afghanistan infiltrating Tajikistan and other former Soviet republics in Central Asia is a worry for Moscow, which views the region as a defensive buffer to its south.

Vladimir Putin security situation Afghanistan Tajikistan border

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Putin says security situation at Afghan-Tajik border a concern

NSP envisaging economic security to the core approved

India freezes accounts of Mother Teresa’s charity

Urea fertilizer: PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

FBR chief condemns attack on IRS officer, his friend

Surplus of rice to be exported: minister

Gwadar project: Power Division asked to expedite work

Sri Lanka shuts three foreign missions as dollar crisis worsens

More showers expected today

UK police probe video after Sikh held at Queen’s castle

Read more stories