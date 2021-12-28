PM wants to transform country in accordance with Quaid’s vision: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, on Monday, said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to transform Pakistan into a state as was envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of a photo exhibition on the life of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Pak-China center, he said it was the vision of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal to establish an Islamic welfare state where Muslims and minorities could live freely and peacefully irrespective of their caste and creed.

He said the message of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah about future Muslim state was very clear.

He said both Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal were modern, progressive, and visionary leaders, who realised in advance what would happen to Muslims and other minorities in the future.

Allama Iqbal, he said, had realised long ago what difficulties Muslims could face, and Quaid-i-Azam decided to create Pakistan after realising the intentions Hindu politicians.

Condemning the tragic incident of Sialkot, the minister said the entire Pakistani nation was united.

On the contrary, he said such incidents with Muslims were normal in India.

He said today’s New York Times carried a front page article exposing atrocities being committed against the Christian community in India.

Purpose of establishing Pakistan was to protect rights of minorities, he said, adding that Pakistan was the bright hope for the region amid growing tendencies of extremism and religious fanaticism in the neighbourhood.

Fawad said Quaid-i-Azam was clear in his message, getting his message to the common man was the biggest battle. Terming the photo exhibition on the occasion of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary a welcome step, he said, “We have to start a movement to convey the message of Quaid-i-Azam to the common man”.

