ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FFBL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.89%)
GGGL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
GGL 23.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
JSCL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 31.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.32%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.13%)
TRG 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.29%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By -38 (-0.84%)
BR30 18,736 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.67%)
KSE100 43,913 Decreased By -205 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,232 Decreased By -121 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM wants to transform country in accordance with Quaid’s vision: Fawad

Recorder Report 28 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, on Monday, said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to transform Pakistan into a state as was envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of a photo exhibition on the life of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Pak-China center, he said it was the vision of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal to establish an Islamic welfare state where Muslims and minorities could live freely and peacefully irrespective of their caste and creed.

He said the message of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah about future Muslim state was very clear.

He said both Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal were modern, progressive, and visionary leaders, who realised in advance what would happen to Muslims and other minorities in the future.

Allama Iqbal, he said, had realised long ago what difficulties Muslims could face, and Quaid-i-Azam decided to create Pakistan after realising the intentions Hindu politicians.

Condemning the tragic incident of Sialkot, the minister said the entire Pakistani nation was united.

On the contrary, he said such incidents with Muslims were normal in India.

He said today’s New York Times carried a front page article exposing atrocities being committed against the Christian community in India.

Purpose of establishing Pakistan was to protect rights of minorities, he said, adding that Pakistan was the bright hope for the region amid growing tendencies of extremism and religious fanaticism in the neighbourhood.

Fawad said Quaid-i-Azam was clear in his message, getting his message to the common man was the biggest battle. Terming the photo exhibition on the occasion of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary a welcome step, he said, “We have to start a movement to convey the message of Quaid-i-Azam to the common man”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Christian community Quaid i Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Sialkot incident

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

PM wants to transform country in accordance with Quaid’s vision: Fawad

NSP envisaging economic security to the core approved

India freezes accounts of Mother Teresa’s charity

Urea fertilizer: PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

SC removes, reinstates Karachi administrator

FBR chief condemns attack on IRS officer, his friend

Surplus of rice to be exported: minister

Sri Lanka shuts three foreign missions as dollar crisis worsens

UK police probe video after Sikh held at Queen’s castle

Putin says security situation at Afghan-Tajik border a concern

NSC approves Pakistan's first National Security Policy

Read more stories