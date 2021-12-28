ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
ACCA, IIA extend MoU for three years

Recorder Report 28 Dec 2021

KARACHI: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) renewal has been signed between ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and The IIA (the Institute of Internal Auditors).

The three-year agreement will further strengthen and extend the current cooperation agreement and allows both bodies to continue to work closely together to advance their respective professions.

The MoU was signed by ACCA’s chief executive Helen Brand OBE and IIA president and chief executive Anthony Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP. Under the terms of the agreement, ACCA and The IIA will focus on advancing the careers of members, enhancing governance practices and serving the public interest.

Helen Brand, chief executive of ACCA, said: “We’re delighted to be signing this new MoU with The IIA. We believe that we can develop research together that resonates with a global audience of finance professionals across different disciplines. We already have strong links with The IIA and we look forward strengthening those in a range of areas for the benefit of our memberships.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ACCA IIA Helen Brand

