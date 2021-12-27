ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FFBL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.89%)
GGGL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
GGL 23.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
JSCL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 31.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.32%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.13%)
TRG 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.29%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By -38 (-0.84%)
BR30 18,736 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.67%)
KSE100 43,913 Decreased By -205 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,232 Decreased By -121 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

World stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger

Reuters 27 Dec 2021

MILAN/TOKYO: World stocks steadied and oil prices eased in quiet trade on Monday as flight cancellations over Christmas revived concerns that the Omicron virus variant could slow down the economy heading into the new year.

US airlines have cancelled or delayed thousands of flights over the past three days due to COVID-19-related staff shortages, while several cruise ships had to cancel stops after outbreaks aboard.

In Asia, China reported its highest daily rise in local COVID-19 cases in 21 months over the weekend as infections more than doubled in the northwestern city of Xian, the country's latest COVID hot spot.

France hit another COVID-19 infection record on Friday, prompting the government to convene a special meeting on Monday which could trigger new restrictions on movement.

World shares were little changed by 0946 GMT as tentative gains in Europe were offset by earlier weakness across Asian markets, although some investors were confident a global recovery would regain steam next year.

"Heading into 2022 we will still COVID uncertainties but the good news is that according to the WHO we may be see the end of the pandemic towards the end of year," said Jawaid Afsar, sales trader at Securequity.

He added that next year markets would also have to contend with other issues, ranging from inflationary pressures to policy tightening and geopolitical risks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 equity benchmark was up 0.2%, while Japan's Nikkei ended 0.4% lower and South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.4%.

Mainland Chinese shares weakened, with Shanghai's benchmark sliding 0.4% and an index of blue chips retreating less than 0.1%.

That was despite property stocks getting a lift after China's central bank vowed to promote healthy development of the real estate market.

Australia, Hong Kong and Britain are among markets closed on Monday for holidays.

Dollar rangebound

Wall Street trading was set to resume later in the day following a holiday on Friday. US stocks closed at record levels on Thursday amid signs that Omicron may cause a milder level of illness, even as the highly transmissible strain led to a surge in case numbers around the world.

E-mini futures pointed to a 0.1% rise for the S&P 500 when it reopens.

Safe-haven US Treasuries saw mild demand, with 10-year yields falling 1 basis point (bps) to 1.4807%, retreating further from Thursday's high just above 1.5%. Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, added 2 bps to hit a one-month high at -0.231%.

In the foreign exchange markets, the dollar was rangebound, despite a hawkish turn at the Federal Reserve that saw policymakers signalling three quarter-point rate hikes next year.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was up 0.1% at 96.23, around the mid point of the trading range seen over the past few weeks.

Among risk-sensitive currencies, the Australian dollar fell 0.2% and the British pound gained 0.2%, while the euro fell 0.1%.

The Turkish lira fell 5.9% against the dollar amid persisting concern over the country's monetary policy, having rallied last week on state-backed market interventions.

In the crude market, US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 1.1% to $73.01 a barrel.

The contract did not trade on Friday because of the US market holiday.

Brent crude was up 0.1% at $76.20 a barrel, after settling down 0.92% on Friday.

Gold dipped 0.1% to $1,805.6 per ounce as the uptick in the dollar made bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

World stocks

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

World stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger

Shaukat Tarin sworn in as Pakistan finance minister

Gas supply priority revised for 3 months: Fertilizer sector now on a par with export sector

Pakistan not yet ‘5G ready’: WB report

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee falls marginally, ends at fresh historic low

All set to introduce Finance, SBP autonomy bills tomorrow

Afghanistan, national security: NSC to meet today

Crypto exchange Binance gets in-principle nod from Bahrain

Oil prices drop as COVID-19 surge prompts flight cancellations

Temperature in Karachi drops after rainfall

Turkish lira slides almost 8% after intervention-driven surge

Read more stories