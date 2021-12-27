ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.98%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
ASL 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.53%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FFBL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.78%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.89%)
GGGL 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
GGL 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
JSCL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
KAPCO 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
MLCF 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.92%)
NETSOL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.85%)
PACE 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.55%)
PAEL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
POWER 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
PTC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.44%)
TRG 113.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.75%)
UNITY 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.15%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,509 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 18,757 Decreased By -296.4 (-1.56%)
KSE100 43,918 Decreased By -200.6 (-0.45%)
KSE30 17,265 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish lira slides almost 8% after intervention-driven surge

Reuters Updated 27 Dec 2021

ISTANBUL: The lira tumbled almost 8% against the dollar on Monday amid persisting investor concern over Turkey's monetary policy, having surged more than 50% last week after billions of dollars of state-backed market interventions.

The lira was also supported last week by a government move to cover FX losses on certain deposits.

It weakened to as low as 11.6 against the greenback on Monday before trimming losses to trade at 11.35 by 0800 GMT.

"The main exchange rate resistance is at 11.45 and 12.0, with support levels of 10.57 and 10.25," QNB Invest said in a daily bulletin.

Last week's rally brought the Turkish currency back to mid-November levels. Last Monday, it had plunged to an all-time low of 18.4 per dollar, after a months-long slide due to fears of spiralling inflation driven by a succession of interest rate cuts engineered by President Tayyip Erdogan.

At current levels the currency is still 35% weaker than at the end of last year.

Erdogan unveiled late last Monday a scheme under which the Treasury and central bank would reimburse losses on converted lira deposits against foreign currencies, sparking the lira's biggest intraday rally.

Turks did not sell dollars in large quantities on Monday and Tuesday of last week, according to official data that suggested they had played little role in the gains. State interventions, meanwhile, cost the central bank more than $8 billion last week, according to traders' calculations.

The central bank sold $1.35 billion in direct forex interventions on Dec. 2-3 to support the lira when it stood around 13.5 per dollar, according to data.

In an interview with broadcaster AHaber, Erdogan said Turks showed confidence in the local currency and deposits increased by 23.8 billion lira after the anti-dollarisation plan announcement.

But data from the BDDK banking watchdog showed that after heavy accumulation of dollars the previous week, Turkish individual depositors held $163.7 billion of hard currencies last Tuesday, virtually unchanged from Monday and Friday, when the total was $163.8 billion.

The lira got a big boost last week from what traders and economists called backdoor dollar sales by state banks, supported by the central bank.

Under pressure from Erdogan, the central bank has slashed its policy rates by 500 basis points to 14% since September, despite inflation that has risen to more than 21%. Price rises are set to exceed 30% next year in part due to the lira depreciation, economists predict.

The main BIST 100 stock index in Istanbul rose 2.6% on Monday morning.

inflation Erdogan Turkish lira BDDK banking

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish lira slides almost 8% after intervention-driven surge

Shaukat Tarin sworn in as Pakistan finance minister

Gas supply priority revised for 3 months: Fertilizer sector now on a par with export sector

Pakistan not yet ‘5G ready’: WB report

All set to introduce Finance, SBP autonomy bills tomorrow

Afghanistan, national security: NSC to meet today

Oil prices drop as COVID-19 surge prompts flight cancellations

Temperature in Karachi drops after rainfall

LG polls in Sindh to be held in Feb or March 2022: CM

'Spider-Man' surpasses $1bn globally, holds North America box office top spot

Read more stories