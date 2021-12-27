ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
Dec 27, 2021
Buzdar condoles death of Shoaib Akhtar’s mother

Recorder Report 27 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar. In his condolence message on Sunday, the CM extended his heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members and prayed that may the Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to them to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile, the chief minister while acknowledging the literary services of renowned poet (late) Munir Niazai has paid homage to the departed soul on his 15th death anniversary. To recognize Munir’s services, Buzdar said that the Jail Road Flyover, Gulberg, has been attributed to the late poet and now it will be called Munir Niazi Flyover.

In this regard, the CM has directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general to display the new name of the flyover. “Munir Niazi has a prominent place among his contemporaries and unique poetry style in songs and ghazals,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

