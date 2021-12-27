Afghan Taliban have only one option

That the Taliban have no option but to honour their promises to protect and uphold human rights, including those of women, girls and minorities is a fact. It is quite clear that if the Taliban continue to abuse basic human rights, they cannot expect to enjoy any legitimacy in the eyes of the Afghan people, or the international community.

Ironically, the US is still not willing to unfreeze the Afghan assets. The world community is requested to extend a helping hand to the beleaguered people of Afghanistan without any further loss of time. It must not dither as Afghans face starvation.

Shehrish Khan (Karachi)

