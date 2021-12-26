ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
Democrats panel again sweeps KPC polls

Recorder Report 26 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The Democrats Panel once again swept the Karachi Press Club’s annual elections 2021-22 on Saturday.

Fazil Jamili of Jang Group and Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti of Business Recorder retrained the slots of the President and the Secretary KPC, respectively. Democrats Panel also won the seats of vice president, treasurer, joint secretary and all seven seats of governing body. None of the candidates from the opponent groups - the United Journalists panel, and Independent panel - could win even a single slot.

Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti begged the highest individual votes. He secured 841 votes, while Fazil Jamili gained 785 votes. Election commissioner Dr. Tauseef Ahmad Khan announced the results. He said a total 1165 voters exercised their right of vote. Nine votes were rejected by the election committee. The voting turnover stood at 76.4 percent, he said. The polling started at 9am and continued till 5 pm without any break.

The ruling Democrats pitched Abdul Rasheed for vice President slot, Abdul Waheed Rajpur for Treasurer, M Aslam Khan for Joint Secretary. All of them won the polls. The winner governing body members include Khalil Ahmad Nasir, M Liaqat Ali Mughal, Muhammad Farooq Sami, Syed Athar Hussain, Syeda Maimona Hamdani, Syed Nabeel Akhtar and Shazia Hassan. On the other hand, the United Journalists Panel had nominated Khursheed Abbasi for President, Sameera for Vice President, M Arif Khan for Secretary, and Aslam Shah for Joint Secretary. On treasurer’s seat Zubair Ibrahim was nominated. Independent Panel nominated Arbab Chandio as President, Qasim Khan as Vice President, Imtiaz Hussain as Secretary, Attaullah Zaki Abro as Joint Secretary, and Mubashir Farooq as Treasurer. However, they could not manage to win any seat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

