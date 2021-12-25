ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
Punjab approves five uplift projects worth Rs42bn

Recorder Report 25 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Friday approved five development schemes of various sectors including provision of air rescue services in the province with an estimated cost of over Rs42.309 billion.

These schemes were approved in the meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The schemes which were approved included Punjab Urban land system enhancement project at the cost of Rs25.5 billion, establishment of project management unit: revamping work of DHQ/THQ hospitals in Punjab at the cost of Rs1.095.893 million, provision of air rescue service in Punjab at the cost of Rs1.1631 billion, extension/improvement of Water Supply Scheme Southern city, Okara (Revised) at the cost of Rs925.180 million and up-gradation and environmental improvement of Chungi No. 09 disposal station Multan at the cost of over Rs3.157 billion.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab PDWP uplift projects Abdullah Khan Sumbal

