ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Renewable energy

Farhat Ali 25 Dec 2021

The recently announced World Economic Forum’s Energy Transition Index 2021 has ranked Denmark, Finland and the United Kingdom among the top 10 countries that are well on their way to transition from fossil-based energy mix of oil, natural gas and coal to renewable energy sources like wind, biogas, biomass, solar and renewable battery technology.

The 50 top-ranking nations in this category are mostly European countries. In the process many of these nations have already reached the mark to provide their consumers a reliable, environment-friendly and cost-effective source of energy while the other nations in the category are well on their way. They have exploited all available resources to generate energy — be it garbage, storm water, whatever little sunshine they have, wind, waves and other available sources. The quest for identifying newer resources and the technology in the sector continues.

Ironically, of the 115 nations that have been ranked by WEF, Pakistan is ranked 104th. This is so in spite of the fact that the country is blessed with abundance of sunshine, heaps of garbage, water resources to generate energy from run of the river and mega hydropower plants and corridors to harness wind energy. But, in spite of the immense potential, the country currently only produces a meagre 1.16% of its electricity through solar, whereas 64% is still from fossil fuels as per available data of 30 Apr-2021.

For a comparable comparison, if one looks in the region, India is world’s 3rd largest consumer of electricity and world’s 3rd largest renewable energy producer with 38% (136 GW out of 373 GW) of total installed energy capacity in 2020 from renewable sources. Ernst & Young’s (EY) 2021 Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI) has ranked India 3rd behind the USA and China.

Alternate Energy Development Board (AEDB) of Pakistan was established in 2020 with the mandate to reduce government dependence on fossil fuel and its gradual replacement with renewable energy. The delivery of AEDB has been pathetic and its present status is virtually of a non-existent entity.

The focus of successive governments, in all these years, has been on thermal power with an influx of all sorts of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) based on oil and lately on coal and LNG. As a consequence, today, Pakistan produces the most expensive electricity in the region, if not in the world.

The industry, therefore, finds it extremely difficult to afford its cost. Moreover, there exists a circular debt of Rs 2.3 trillion, which is denting nation’s fragile economy. Whereas, development in renewable energy remains depressing. In short, country’s energy sector is still in a terrible mess while the energy planners are clueless.

Some industrial and residential consumers have invested in solar systems on their premises as complimentary to national supply under the net metering policy of the government. Nations which have excelled in transition to renewable energy incentivised the private sector to step in and they did. As a consequence, businesspeople invested, earned a healthy return on investment and provided the consumers quality electricity with affordable tariffs in a deregulated market driven by quality of service and offered tariffs.

It is important to note that neither Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) nor National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has truly incentivised the private sector to venture into the sector. Successive governments have aimlessly doled out billions of rupees in the shape of gas and power to textile and export industry in particular. Unfortunately, however, they have failed to come up with a realistic financial plan aimed at incentivizing potential investors in renewable energy.

Renewable energy along with a deregulated market is the future of Pakistan’s power system.

(The writer is former President, Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

renewable energy World Economic Forum Energy Transition Index

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Renewable energy

IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months

Energy sector reforms: $300m received from ADB

Patrind hydropower project: Govt may enter into out-of-court deal with SHPL, NTDC

SC says there’s no provision in laws to fire a govt employee by means of words

Domestic gas consumers: There will be no supply of LNG on ‘lower’ rates: Hammad

Covid outbreak ‘traced’ to arrival of a plane from Pakistan: Chinese officials punished

Quaid’s 146th birth anniversary today

PM praises Putin’s statement

Indian police probe Hindu event calling for mass killing of Muslims

Two soldiers martyred in Kech

Read more stories