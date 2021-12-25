KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 125,153 tons of cargo comprising 103,292 tons of import cargo and 21,861 tons of export cargo during last 24 hrs ending 0700 Hours.

Total import cargo of 103,292 comprised of 51,370 tons of containerized cargo, 5,886 tons of canola, and 46,036 tons of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargo of 21,863 tons comprised of 14,507 tons of containerized cargo; 804 tons of bulk cargo; 2,280 tons of rice; 3,070 tons of talc powder and 1,200 tons of oil/liquid cargo.

There were four ships namely Ital Lirica, Glen Canyon, Oriental Daphne and Oriental Tulip with containers and tankers berthed on Karachi Port.

Four ships namely Aprilia, M.T Lahore, Ever Ursula and Glen Canyon are expected to sail on 14-12-21.

As many as 6,243 containers comprising of 3,913 containers import and 2,330 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 941 of 20’s and 1,435 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 51 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 311 of 20’s and 153 of 40’s loaded containers while 235 of 20’s and 739 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 144,528 tonnes comprising 129,645 tonnes of import cargo and 14,883 tonnes of export cargo including 3,652 loaded and empty containers (2,209 TEUs imports and 1,443 TEUs export) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 129,645 tonnes includes 62,448 tonnes of coal; 850 tonnes of palm oil; 35,809 tonnes of containerized cargo; 10,300 tonnes of soya bean; 740 tonnes of project cargo; 7,498 tonnes of chemical and 12,000 tonnes of furnace oil.

The total export cargo of 14,883 tonnes includes 14,883 tonnes of containerized cargo.

There are nine ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them a chemical carrier ‘Clipper Hermes’ carrying 4,932 tonnes of ethylene, while container ship “APL Oregon’ is due to arrive Port Qasim on same day. Two more ships Diyala and Al Amriya with containers and natural gas are due to arrive on Saturday 25th December 2021.

