Open market rates of foreign currencies
25 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (December 24, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 180.40 180.90 DKK 26.25 26.35
SAUDIA RIYAL 47.25 47.75 NOK 19.54 19.64
UAE DIRHAM 50.30 50.80 SEK 19.12 19.22
EURO 200.00 202.00 AUD $ 125.50 127.00
UK POUND 236.50 239.50 CAD $ 137.00 139.00
JAPANI YEN 1.49902 1.51902 INDIAN RUPEE 2.10 2.30
CHF 189.86 190.86 CHINESE YUAN 27.00 29.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.50 1.90
=========================================================================
