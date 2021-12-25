KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (December 24, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 180.40 180.90 DKK 26.25 26.35 SAUDIA RIYAL 47.25 47.75 NOK 19.54 19.64 UAE DIRHAM 50.30 50.80 SEK 19.12 19.22 EURO 200.00 202.00 AUD $ 125.50 127.00 UK POUND 236.50 239.50 CAD $ 137.00 139.00 JAPANI YEN 1.49902 1.51902 INDIAN RUPEE 2.10 2.30 CHF 189.86 190.86 CHINESE YUAN 27.00 29.00 AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.50 1.90 =========================================================================

