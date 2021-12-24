Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in Balochistan: ISPR

At least two soldiers were martyred after terrorists opened fire on a check post of security forces in District Kech, Balochistan.

"Terrorists targeted a security forces check post in District Kech, Balochistan. During exchange of fire, Lance Naik Manzar Abbas, resident of District Khushab and Sepoy Abdul Fath, resident of Khuzdar embraced martyrdom," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said that a follow-up operation is in progress in the area to search for fleeing terrorists.

"Security Forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," ISPR added.

Last month, two soldiers were martyred after terrorists opened fire on a check post of security forces in Tump, Balochistan. The ISPR said that security forces responded with all available weapons, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses.

During the exchange of firing, Sepoy InshaAllah, and Sepoy Naseebullah were martyred, the ISPR said.

"It is reminded that Pakistan's security forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR added.