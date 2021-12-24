ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ACCA, Investors Lounge ink MoU to promote financial inclusion, investor education

Recorder Report 24 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Pakistan and Investors Lounge (a brand of Finox Private Limited) have entered into a partnership to promote financial inclusion and investor education amongst finance professionals and develop an understanding on areas of savings and investment management, financial analytics and stock trading.

The partnership was announced at a high-level MoU signing ceremony held at ACCA’s office in Karachi. Both the organisations’ leadership was present at the event where they discussed how this partnership would strengthen the country’s finance profession and offer individuals world-class investment management resources to supercharge their careers and develop a better understanding of capital markets.

Sajjeed Aslam, Head of ACCA Pakistan, said: “Capital markets play a crucial role in mobilising domestic resources and its efficient channelling towards productive uses, thus raising national productivity. Our partnership with Investors Lounge is aimed at enhancing investor awareness, investor base and investment management skills in Pakistan.”

Baqar Abbas Jafri, CEO Investors Lounge said: “Our objective is to enable over 10 million families to have better financial lives by helping them develop investing skills. Partnering with ACCA is a big step in the right direction because of their membership strength and experience in capacity building. I invite SECP, PSX, CDC and NCCPL to join hands with us as well to help increase Pakistan’s investor base.”

Present at the ceremony were Baqar Abbas Jafri, CEO, Investors Lounge, Sennen Desouza, Director Business Development Investors Lounge, Sajjeed Aslam, Head of ACCA Pakistan, Assad Hameed Khan, Head of Strategic Partnerships, ACCA Pakistan, Taimur Beiram Khan, Head of Business Development South, ACCA Pakistan, Ali Shan Ul Haque, Business Development Manager South, ACCA Pakistan and Salman Saleem, Marketing Manager, ACCA Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

