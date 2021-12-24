COAS visits forward areas along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited forward areas along Line of Control (LoC), said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release. During his visit, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was briefed on-ground situation along LoC and operational preparedness of the formation, according to ISPR.

The army chief interacted with the troops deployed along the ceasefire line in Kot Kotera Sector. He appreciated their combat readiness and high state of morale.

COAS Bajwa emphasised that continuous vigil and readiness to counter all threats and contingencies is vital for ensuring security along the LoC. Upon his arrival, Commander Corps Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza welcomed the army chief.