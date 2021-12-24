Karachi Yarn Market Rate

ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (December 23, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              2700
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     2700
Indus                              2750
Bajwa                              2750
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2850
United                             2750
Abdullah Textile                   2700
Indus                              2900
Bajwa                              2900
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     3050
Suriya Tex                         2950
United                             2750
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2950
Nadeem Textile                     2950
Indus Dyeing                       3100
Abdullah Textile                   2950
Lucky Cotton                       2900
22/1.
Bajwa                              3050
United                             2950
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             3100
26/1.
AL-Karam                           3150
Amin Text                          3100
Shadman Cotton                     3100
Diamond Int'l                      3100
Lucky Cotton                       3050
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   3050
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          3200
Al-Karam                           3250
Jubilee Spinning                   3050
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  3200
Lucky Cotton                       3100
Diamond Intl                       3150
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   3100
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3800
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       4200
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           4100
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           3100
Amin                               3100
Indus Dyeing                       3150
Bajwa                              3150
Nadeem Textile                     3100
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3950
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   4400
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   3150
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   3300
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   4700
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   4800
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          2000
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1900
Super                              1300
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1350
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      2200
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED
20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Imported                         245.00
Local                            222.00
Rupali                           220.00
75/36/0
Imported                         205.00
Local                            179.00
Rupali                           181.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         215.00
Local                            193.00
Rupali                           195.00
100/36/0
Imported                         180.00
Local                            178.00
Rupali                           175.00
100/48/INT
Imported                         195.00
Local                            185.00
Rupali                           180.00
150/48/0
Imported                         175.00
Local                            152.00
Rupali                           153.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         184.00
Local                            156.00
Rupali                           156.00
300/96/0
Imported                         182.00
Local                            150.00
Rupali                           153.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         180.00
Local                            153.00
Rupali                           155.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         176.00
Local                            157.00
Rupali                           160.00
150/144/Him
Imported                         187.00
Local                            162.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         204.00
Local                                NA
75/144/Sim
Imported                         220.00
Local                                NA
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         180.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         165.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         180.00
Local                            202.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         155.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         145.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         154.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS)
+ GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    181.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     185.00
A. A. Cotton                     188.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        191.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             188.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        195.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               206.00
A. A. Cotton                     204.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     191.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     219.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    230.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    248.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 220.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               220.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                310.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           220.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           220.00
Local                            210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     195.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     217.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    252.00
Zainab (Combed)                  266.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            260.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 264.00
Zainab (Combed)                  278.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      270.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          297.00
Stallion                         208.00
K. Nazir                         206.00
Al-Karam                         206.00
AA SML (Carded)                  280.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            280.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 308.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            316.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           316.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             240.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             245.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             260.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           218.00
Prima                            216.00
Local (AVG Price)                215.00
30/S
Kcetex                           235.00
Prima                            234.00
Local (AVG Price)                230.00
40/S
Kcetex                           290.00
Prima                            288.00
Local (AVG Price)                265.00
A. A. Cotton                     285.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           226.00
A. A. Cotton                     220.00
Lucky Cotton                     190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     230.00
IFL                              229.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       231.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             275.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     285.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     295.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           215.00
Local                            200.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            245.00
IFL (52 48)                      256.00
A. A. Cotton                     240.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       250.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  250.00
I.C.I. Bright                    253.00
Rupali 1.D                       252.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  250.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               250.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      252.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             253.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          254.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                380.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                380.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 370.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      370.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               510.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              510.00
=======================================
NOTE :-These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day.
Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism.
ECRETARY-P.Y.M.A
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
