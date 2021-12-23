ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,469 Increased By 348 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,267 Increased By 91.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 37.5 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soothing Omicron news helps lift pound to one-month high

Reuters 23 Dec 2021

LONDON: Sterling rose to a one-month high against the dollar on Thursday and firmed a quarter percent to the euro, benefiting from a general improvement in risk sentiment triggered by soothing reports on the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

A three-dose course of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is effective against Omicron, the company said, citing data from an Oxford University study. Its findings match those from rivals Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which say a third shot of their vaccines works against Omicron.

Coming on top of reports that Omicron patients are less likely to need hospitalisation, the news raised hopes that governments may not need to expand activity curbs, allowing economies to recover.

UK businesses posted the weakest quarterly growth since the three months to April when lockdowns were in effect, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said.

On the positive side, Britain cut its COVID-19 self-isolation period to seven days from 10 days.

By 0900 GMT, the pound rose 0.2% to the dollar at $1.3380, just off a one-month peak of $1.33875 hit earlier. Against the euro, it firmed to the highest since end-November, rising 0.3% to 84.53 pence.

Societe Generale analysts noted that revisions to third-quarter UK GDP, while disappointing, showed output now was less than 2% below pre-pandemic level.

The real driver of sterling's latest bout of strength is likely "short-covering after another failure to re-test $1.32," a level it approached on Wednesday, the analysts told clients.

More positive Omicron news may be needed to fuel further significant moves, they added.

The pound has risen 1.6% to the dollar since Dec. 15, just before a surprise Bank of England interest rate rise, but remains down 2% on the year.

Sterling

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Soothing Omicron news helps lift pound to one-month high

Pakistan, World Bank ink $195mn agreement to improve electricity distribution

Inaugurating Lahore Technopolis, PM says IT sector could end Pakistan’s CAD concerns

Pakistan vaccinates 28% of its total population against Covid-19

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee registers marginal gain amid IMF announcement

Two dead after blast in Indian court building

Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office gate

Oil prices edge higher on optimism over Omicron impact

Third jab 'significantly' boosts Omicron antibodies: AstraZeneca

Edibles: FBR asked to keep tabs on movement

Turkey seeks relief with FX swap deal by year-end

Read more stories