Pakistan vaccinates 28% of its total population against Covid-19

  • NCOC says 41% of the country's eligible population has also been vaccinated
BR Web Desk Updated 23 Dec 2021

Pakistan has vaccinated 28% of the total population and 41% of its eligible population against the novel coronavirus as it rushes to inoculate the citizens after the country reported at least 12 suspected cases of the Omicron variant.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a tweet on Thursday said that 1,389,125 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The country has so far administered 145,453,360 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"28% of total population and 41% of eligible population stand vaccinated!" the NCOC tweeted.

Balochistan reports at least 12 suspected Omicron cases

Meanwhile, Balochistan reported at least 12 suspected cases of Omicron variant. The cases are from Kalat and the samples have been sent to the National Institute of Heart Diseases (NIHD) in Rawalpindi.

The health department has directed the district administration to trace the affected patients and isolate them.

Balochistan reports at least 12 suspected Omicron cases

The country conducted 46,564 tests out of which 359 came out positive. Sindh reported 226 cases, Punjab (60), Balochistan (8), KPK (35), and AJK reported five new cases.

Similarly, Islamabad reported 25 new infections while GB reported no new cases.

The positivity ratio was recorded at 0.77%, while there are 666 critical cases of the virus.

The country also reported two new deaths during the last 24 hours. Moreover, 510 more people have recovered from the coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,254,104.

Coronavirus Pakistan NCOC

