ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 29.7 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,404 Increased By 16.7 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Balochistan reports at least 12 suspected Omicron cases

  • Samples have been sent to the National Institute of Health
BR Web Desk 22 Dec 2021

Balochistan has reported 12 suspected cases of Omicron variant, it was reported on Wednesday.

The cases are from Kalat and the samples have been sent to the National Institute of Heart Diseases (NIHD) in Rawalpindi.

Earlier in December, the NIH confirmed Pakistan's first Omicron case, a week after Sindh had announced a suspected case of the new variant in a female patient.

"The NIH has been able to confirm (via whole genome sequencing) that a recently suspected sample from Karachi is indeed the ‘Omicron variant’ of SARS-CoV2," NIH said in a tweet.

"This is the first confirmed case but continued surveillance of suspected samples is in place to identify the trends."

Suspected sample from Karachi is indeed Omicron variant, confirms NIH

Due to the threat of the Omicron variant, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved booster jabs for people aged 30 and above. Eligible citizens can get their booster jabs from January 1, the NCOC said.

They will be administered Sinopharm, Sinovac and Pfizer as booster jabs. The doses will be administered free of cost. The NCOC has already the NCOC had approved booster shots of coronavirus vaccines for healthcare workers, immunocompromised people and those aged over 50 years

Pakistan approves booster jabs for people aged 30, above

During the last 24 hours, the country conducted 46,991 tests out of which 310 came out positive. The positivity ratio was recorded at 0.65%, while there are 645 critical cases of the virus.

The country also reported 10 new deaths during the last 24 hours.

Pakistan Karachi Balochistan coronavirus cases Omicron case

Following the stock market? Please help us improve by answering these 6 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Balochistan reports at least 12 suspected Omicron cases

ECP accepts apologies of Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati over accusatory remarks

Amid 'noise', no one realises KPK LG polls start of modern, devolved system: PM

Punjab facing ‘fiscal challenges’, federal govt told

Kandhkot field: PPL seeks govt nod to produce more gas

Maersk to buy Chinese logistics firm for $3.6bn

Domestic sector in Sindh facing gas shortage, admits SSGC

Incentives restricted to new auto companies

Plea seeking Dar’s disqualification dismissed by SC

Jul-Nov ICT export remittances increase 37.57pc to $1.05bn YoY

Read more stories