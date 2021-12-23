CNG sector: Protest sit-in held outside SSGC office

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA), on Wednesday, said the decision to discontinue gas supply to the CNG sector is illegal and it has started nationwide protests against it.

A protest and sit-in was held outside the office of the Sui Southern by the APCNGA and Sindh CNG Association on Wednesday, after which the protest will be extended to Punjab, it said.

Some elements are giving wrong information to the Federal Cabinet resulting in erroneous decisions putting hundreds of thousands of jobs and investments worth billions at stake, said Group Leader of APCNGA Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should take note of the situation and intervene to provide relief to the masses and investors.

Ghiyas Paracha said that the decision to discontinue gas supply to CNG stations was illegal in which the priority list of various gas consuming sectors was ignored.

According to the National Gas Policy, the CNG sector has been placed at the fourth position, while the CNG sector has been placed at the second position in the LNG policy, he added.

The leader of the CNG sector said that the CNG is ranked second in the LNG policy because it pays the highest price for gas and also pays the highest taxes but now the Cabinet is taking decisions against the gas distribution scheme.

The sector, which pays the most for gas has been shut down, while the sectors which pay less are being given priority. At the moment, expensive gas is being bought and sold cheaply to the favorite sectors, which is surprising because it is causing huge financial loss to the government, he informed.

