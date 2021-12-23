ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
Dec 23, 2021
Tarin asks FBR to ensure security of taxpayers’ data

Sohail Sarfraz 23 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take all necessary measures for ensuring security of the taxpayers’ data.

Tarin issued these directions to the FBR, while chairing an important meeting on automation at the FBR (HQs), here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Chairman FBR/ Secretary Revenue Division, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member FBR (IT) Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Tunio, Chief Information Officer (CIO) Mansoor Sultan, and Chairman of Board of Governors PRAL Syed Javed.

The adviser on finance and revenue was apprised of the progress made on the automation initiatives, data centre upgradation and initiatives on data security.

The adviser emphasised on the critical importance of automation for taxpayer facilitation, administrative efficiency, and transparency.

He also directed the FBR to take all necessary measures for ensuring security of taxpayers’ data and remarked that all the required resources will be made available for the desired purpose.

He further added that a proper monitoring mechanism must be established for signature initiatives taken by the government.

According to sources, the FBR has expedited the process for purchasing software and IT-related equipment and hardware to avert cyber attacks on the FBR’s website in the future.

The FBR immediately needs procurement of IT equipment and software for controlling such kinds of cyber attacks in the future. All necessary equipment and software needs to be in place without any further delay.

