ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,175 Decreased By -2.1 (-0%)
KSE30 17,389 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB announces Rs30,000 scholarships for 100 young cricketers

  • Scholarship will cover their educational and training expenses
BR Web Desk 22 Dec 2021

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced "Pathway Junior Contracts" for 100 young cricketers “under the strategy of investing in youth and pathways cricket following a bottom-up approach.”

The PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja floated the idea while chairing the 67th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) on December 21 in Karachi, which was backed by the board members, a PCB press release said.

“Through strategic partnerships, the PCB will award 100 contracts to the most outstanding and bright cricketers under the ages of 11, 14, 16, and 19. Under this programme, the talented young cricketers will receive a stipend of PKR 30,000 per month and also earn a 100 per cent scholarship, which will provide them access to cost-free education at a leading local educational institution that, in turn, will help them become wholesome individuals,” it added.

The cricket board also announced the establishment of Pathway Cricket Foundation through a strategic partnership. Under the initiative, the cricket board will appoint highly qualified resident foreign coaches at the National High-Performance Centre (NCA).

PCB Board to meet today

“These coaches will work very closely with 100 teenage cricketers to nurture and develop them and prepare them for future events, including the U19 PSL, which is marked for October 2022. These coaches will also be available to assist and help elite and emerging cricketers,” it added.

Commenting on the development, the PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “To create a long-term sustainable process, it is essential that we continue to tap into, stimulate and motivate the youth’s passion and talent for cricket, whilst focusing on a bottom-up approach towards participation and making attempts to bridge the wide divide between pathways and Pakistan cricket journey.”

He said that the 'Junior Contracts’ and ‘Cricket Foundation’ initiatives will play a decisive role in ensuring that raw talent from even the remotest and less privileged areas in Pakistan reaches its full potential.

“Through these and various other initiatives, including an all-Pakistan Talent Hunt Programme, we aim to unearth the hidden talent and provide them absolute clarity at a very young age that the PCB will back, support and provide a clear pathway through which they can embark on their journey of representing Pakistan at an international stage,” he added.

PCB BoG meeting Pathway Junior Contracts

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

PCB announces Rs30,000 scholarships for 100 young cricketers

Pakistan inks $1.5bn loan agreements with ADB

ECP accepts apologies of Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati over accusatory remarks

Amid 'noise', no one realises KPK LG polls start of modern, devolved system: PM

Balochistan reports at least 12 suspected Omicron cases

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits yet another low in inter-bank market

Lahore-based Tazah raises $4.5mn in fresh funding

'Abandoned' by Turkey, Afghan airport staff protest in Kabul

West Indies to play three T20Is in Pakistan in early 2023: PCB

Instagram account of Pakistan's embassy in Argentina was hacked: FO

T20 internationals: Babar Azam ends 2021 as joint-top batter

Read more stories