PCB announces Rs30,000 scholarships for 100 young cricketers

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced "Pathway Junior Contracts" for 100 young cricketers “under the strategy of investing in youth and pathways cricket following a bottom-up approach.”

The PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja floated the idea while chairing the 67th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) on December 21 in Karachi, which was backed by the board members, a PCB press release said.

“Through strategic partnerships, the PCB will award 100 contracts to the most outstanding and bright cricketers under the ages of 11, 14, 16, and 19. Under this programme, the talented young cricketers will receive a stipend of PKR 30,000 per month and also earn a 100 per cent scholarship, which will provide them access to cost-free education at a leading local educational institution that, in turn, will help them become wholesome individuals,” it added.

The cricket board also announced the establishment of Pathway Cricket Foundation through a strategic partnership. Under the initiative, the cricket board will appoint highly qualified resident foreign coaches at the National High-Performance Centre (NCA).

“These coaches will work very closely with 100 teenage cricketers to nurture and develop them and prepare them for future events, including the U19 PSL, which is marked for October 2022. These coaches will also be available to assist and help elite and emerging cricketers,” it added.

Commenting on the development, the PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “To create a long-term sustainable process, it is essential that we continue to tap into, stimulate and motivate the youth’s passion and talent for cricket, whilst focusing on a bottom-up approach towards participation and making attempts to bridge the wide divide between pathways and Pakistan cricket journey.”

He said that the 'Junior Contracts’ and ‘Cricket Foundation’ initiatives will play a decisive role in ensuring that raw talent from even the remotest and less privileged areas in Pakistan reaches its full potential.

“Through these and various other initiatives, including an all-Pakistan Talent Hunt Programme, we aim to unearth the hidden talent and provide them absolute clarity at a very young age that the PCB will back, support and provide a clear pathway through which they can embark on their journey of representing Pakistan at an international stage,” he added.