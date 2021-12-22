ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 29.7 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,404 Increased By 16.7 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may rise into $8.04-1/2 to $8.12-3/4 range

Reuters 22 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may rise into a range of $8.04-1/2 to $8.12-3/4 per bushel, driven by a wave c.

This wave has briefly pierced above its 138.2% projection level of $7.97-3/4. It has a better chance of extending to $8.04-1/2.

A retracement analysis on the downtrend from $8.74-3/4 reveals a higher target of $8.12-3/4, the 50% level. However, wheat is expected to pull back towards $7.98-1/4 when it rises to $8.04-1/2.

Support is at $7.90-3/4, a break below which may cause a drop to $7.82-3/4, as pointed by a rising trendline. On the daily chart, wheat has broken a resistance at $7.80.

The break opened the way towards $8.16. After a few days' struggle, the contract successfully climbed above a rising trendline. This bullish move is much in the favour of the uptrend, which probably has resumed.

An estimated trendline resistance at $7.90 may be a limit to the pullback. A piercing above the line could most likely be followed by a drop.

wheat buyer wheat export wheat exporters wheat output

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT wheat may rise into $8.04-1/2 to $8.12-3/4 range

ECP accepts apologies of Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati over accusatory remarks

Amid 'noise', no one realises KPK LG polls start of modern, devolved system: PM

Balochistan reports at least 12 suspected Omicron cases

Punjab facing ‘fiscal challenges’, federal govt told

Kandhkot field: PPL seeks govt nod to produce more gas

Maersk to buy Chinese logistics firm for $3.6bn

Domestic sector in Sindh facing gas shortage, admits SSGC

Incentives restricted to new auto companies

Plea seeking Dar’s disqualification dismissed by SC

Jul-Nov ICT export remittances increase 37.57pc to $1.05bn YoY

Read more stories