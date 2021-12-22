ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 29.7 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,404 Increased By 16.7 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder
Dec 22, 2021
Markets

Japan futures rise on Shanghai rally, weaker yen

Reuters 22 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures rose on Wednesday, tracking Shanghai rally, while firmer oil prices and the yen's drop against the dollar also lent support, though investors remained cautious as the Omicron variant continues to spread worldwide.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for May delivery was up 2.2 yen, or 1.0%, at 229.9 yen ($2.0) per kg as of 0306 GMT.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was up 150 yuan, or 1.1%, at 14,395 yuan ($2,259) per tonne on Wednesday.

Oil prices rose again on Wednesday, with risk appetite returning as some governments resist imposing lockdowns to curb the spread of the Omicron variant and as China said it would be able to sustain economic growth.

The dollar gained 0.44% on the safe haven yen. A weaker yen makes yen-denominated assets more affordable when purchased in other currencies.

Omicron infections are multiplying across Europe, the United States and Asia, including in Japan, where a single cluster of COVID-19 cases at a military base has grown to at least 180.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore's SICOM exchange for January delivery last traded at 168.9 US cents per kg, up 0.5%.

Tokyo rubber Japanese rubber futures rubber exports

