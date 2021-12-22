ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
ASC 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.36%)
FFBL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.69%)
FFL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
FNEL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
GGGL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
GGL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.15%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
JSCL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.76%)
KAPCO 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
POWER 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.68%)
TRG 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.94%)
UNITY 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,550 Increased By 4.5 (0.1%)
BR30 19,165 Increased By 51.9 (0.27%)
KSE100 44,191 Increased By 13.8 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,388 Increased By 0.3 (0%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Water dispute between Punjab and Sindh: minister underscores need for dialogue

Recorder Report 22 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Irrigation Minister Sardar Mohsin Laghari on Tuesday termed the water dispute between Punjab and Sindh as political and said that instead of passing resoloutions, the provincial governments should discuss the water issue together. While speaking on the water issue in Punjab Assembly Mohsin Laghari said that Punjab has the certificate from the Indus River System Authority that the province is using its own share of water. The session started 2 hours 37 minutes late under the chair of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

The House passed National College of Business Administration (Amendment) Bill 2021 with the majority while Punjab Public Representative (Amendment) Bill 2021, University of Central Punjab (Amendment) Bill 2021, University of Rawalpindi Bill 2021, The Nur University (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Salar University Bill 2021 was presented in the House.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Punjab Water dispute Sardar Mohsin Laghari

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Water dispute between Punjab and Sindh: minister underscores need for dialogue

Punjab facing ‘fiscal challenges’, federal govt told

Kandhkot field: PPL seeks govt nod to produce more gas

Jul-Nov ICT export remittances increase 37.57pc to $1.05bn YoY

Govt to revisit SSRC suggestions due to internal opposition

Domestic sector in Sindh facing gas shortage, admits SSGC

Plea seeking Dar’s disqualification dismissed by SC

Incentives restricted to new auto companies

Govt will have to repay $ 55bn loans: minister

BoI chief says country following liberal investment regime

170m Euro Thar-New Chorr rail track: MoU signed

Read more stories