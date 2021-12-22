Water dispute between Punjab and Sindh: minister underscores need for dialogue

LAHORE: Punjab Irrigation Minister Sardar Mohsin Laghari on Tuesday termed the water dispute between Punjab and Sindh as political and said that instead of passing resoloutions, the provincial governments should discuss the water issue together. While speaking on the water issue in Punjab Assembly Mohsin Laghari said that Punjab has the certificate from the Indus River System Authority that the province is using its own share of water. The session started 2 hours 37 minutes late under the chair of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

The House passed National College of Business Administration (Amendment) Bill 2021 with the majority while Punjab Public Representative (Amendment) Bill 2021, University of Central Punjab (Amendment) Bill 2021, University of Rawalpindi Bill 2021, The Nur University (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Salar University Bill 2021 was presented in the House.

