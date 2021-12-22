ANL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
Fall in Covid-19 cases: Markets in Punjab can now remain open 24x7

Recorder Report 22 Dec 2021

LAHORE: After decline in Covid-19 cases, the Punjab government has notified that all markets will remain open for business 24 hours with seven days a week. The Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department has issued a notification to lift all the restrictions on the markets and business centres because of recent decline in Covid-19 cases.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikander Baloch said, “All markets are allowed to remain open for business 24 hours seven days a week but all activities shall be carried out with strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs including face masks, hand sanitization and social distancing. He also requested general public to get them vaccinated at the earliest.

“All eligible people including school going children of more than 12 years of age should get vaccinated as soon as possible, this is the only possible way to stop the spread of Covid-19 and Omicron.”

On the other hand, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed measures for the formal launching of the ‘Naya Pakistan Sehat Card.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

