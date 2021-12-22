Dubai Expo 2020: Emirates pavilion showcasing futurist tech

Dubai: Emirates airline, which always strives to push boundaries, is showcasing futuristic aircraft technology and previewing the future of commercial aviation in the next 50 years at its pavilion in the Dubai Expo 2020.

Located in the opportunity district, the Emirates pavilion is mesmerizing the visitors with an unparalleled experience of the future operations of commercial aviation and enlightening them of what can be done to ensure cleaner skies.

The Dubai Expo 2020 is providing a platform to around 200 nations to promote their cultures, traditions, history and tourism at an international arena to create a soft image of their countries, globally.

With a focus on sustainability, the Emirates pavilion is the first in the world to exhibit cutting-edge innovations in energy efficiency, materials and aviation technologies in order to make Dubai a global hub for the future operations of commercial aviation.

The Emirates pavilion is built from reusable and recyclable materials in its overall structure and it seems like an aircraft’s wings taking flight.

The tour of the Emirates pavilion starts by collecting ‘ball shape’ access key that facilitates the visitors to interact with different installations and enhance understanding about the future of commercial aviation.

The Cleaner Skies installation is the first stop of the tour that encourages the visitors to test their knowledge about aviation technologies through an interactive quiz, spreading awareness to tackle the challenges for cleaner skies.

In at least 45 minutes tour, the visitors can experience the laboratory of the future to test technologies and carry out experiments through robotic arms to make the aircraft of the future faster, lighter and stronger.

Moreover, the visitors can also design and fly their own futuristic aircraft, using elements like range, type of engine, wings, and livery, run it through a flight simulator, and get instant feedback on their design decisions throughout the process.

In Emirate Pavilion, the airline also visualizes the airport of the future for visitors to learn how biometrics, data analytics and smart technologies will transform the passenger experience on the ground.

The must-see attraction is ‘Experience your Tomorrow’ where visitors are able to fully immerse themselves as they through interactive virtual reality headsets explore aircraft interior cabins of the future. They also navigate the virtual fuselage’s interactive windows, a full windowless state, in-flight communication system, as well as views of different types of cabins and seating configurations.

The Emirates airline has worked with academics and its industry partners in aviation and aerospace to research, create and carefully curate these informative and thought-provoking experiences on the future of aviation. Through interactive experiences, visitors can experiment with propulsion systems, futuristic fuselages, airport innovations, and much more.

The Emirates Pavilion’s goal is aligned with Expo 2020 Dubai: creating forward thinking experiences, pushing the limits of technology and innovation to help nurture curiosity, jumpstart conversations, and deliver real meaning and relevance for visitors to help pave the way for a better future.

