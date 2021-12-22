KMC employees stage sit-in at MA Jinnah Road

KARACHI: A large number of employees and retired workers of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday staged a sit-in to press for their arrears and salaries, a private tv reported.

The protesters staged protest at Light House in front of the KMC head office and blocked main MA Jinnah Road for traffic.

The portion of the busy MA Jinnah Road in the heart of the commercial hub of Karachi has been closed from the Light House to the Merewether Tower.

The protesting KMC workers have also locked down the gate of the municipal head office.

The Municipal Workers Trade Unions Alliance comprised 14 member unions have organized the protest to press for the workers demands.

Metropolitan Commissi-oner talked to the leaders of municipal workers during the sit-in and offered them to resolve the issue within 90 days. The workers turned down the offer and decided to continue the protest till acceptance of their demands.