DG FDA visits WASA’s water treatment plant

FAISALABAD: Director General FDA Rizwan Nazir visited WASA’s Water Treatment Plant Novelty Bridge Sumondari Road and learned about the scientific and technical method of treating canal water and providing it to the urban population. Managing Director Wasa Jabbar Anwar, DMD Adnan Nisar, Director Admin Shoaib Rashid, Director Finance Shehryar Hassan and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Director General of FDA, while inspecting the laboratory and water control system in addition to chemical and physical treatment, chlorination and other stages of water purification, said that the plan to provide clean drinking water to the large population of the city is of utmost importance, which is one of the main priorities of the Punjab government and WASA.

He said that maintenance of this project on priority and sustainable basis should continue for the citizens. He appreciated the water analysis in the laboratory, modern control system and excellent environment and said that rapid progress should be made on this expansion project as well.

During the briefing, MD Wasa Jabbar Anwar said that this costly project of providing 10 million gallons of water per day as per the standards of World Health Organization is being implemented successfully which cost Rs. 6 billion to complete.

He said that 30 million gallons of clean drinking water would be provided daily through the mega project of the second phase water treatment plant, including the plan to supply five million gallons of clean water daily by expanding the existing water treatment plant project.

He said that he was committed to provide best services to the citizens by completing more mega water supply and sewerage projects while the existing projects were being implemented successfully under the available resources.

