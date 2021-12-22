KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 192,890 tonnes of cargo comprising 83,337 tonnes of import cargo and 109,553 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 83,337 comprised of 24,320 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,680 tonnes of Canola, 3,137 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, and 49,200 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 109,553 tonnes comprised of 66,624 tonnes of containerized cargo, 23,000 tonnes of Clinkers, 7,544 tonnes of Cements, 1,604 tonnes of Rice, 8,781 tonnes of Talc Powder and 2,000 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo .

As many as, 7257 containers comprising of 2042 containers import and 5216 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 378 of 20’s and 799 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 33 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1104 of 20’s and 1388 of 40’s loaded containers while 274 of 20’s and 531 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 03 ships namely Ever Ursula, Juist and OOCL Guangzhou have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly 03 ships namely, Teera Bhum, Cosco Thailand and Mohar have sailed out from Karachi Port.

About 08 cargoes namely Cosco Rotterdam,GPs Perfect, Ital Lirica, New Wavelet, Oriental Tulip, Melody, Safeen Pride and PLC Harmoney were expected arrive on the same day.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, container vessel ‘MSC Adonis’ and gas carrier ‘White Purl’ left the port on Tuesday morning, while two more ships, container vessel ‘Seago Istanbul’ and oil tanker ‘Talara’ are expected to sail from Container Terminal and Oil Terminal on today in the afternoon .

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 99,410 tonnes, comprising 83,770 tonnes imports cargo and 15,640 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,730 Containers (810 TEUs Imports and 920 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Gulf Crystal and MSC Cancun & another ship Seamax Norwalk carrying Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT respectively on Tuesday, 21st December, while another Containers ship ‘Glen Canyon’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on, Wednesday, 22nd December-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021