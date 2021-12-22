ANL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.6%)
CPEC 2.0: PAVING THE WAY FOR AN ENERGY SECURE PAKISTAN

TEXT: Amir Iqbal Chief Executive Officer, Sindh Engro Coal Minning Company It fills me with pride to share how ...
22 Dec 2021

TEXT: Amir Iqbal Chief Executive Officer, Sindh Engro Coal Minning Company

It fills me with pride to share how Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) is operating Pakistan's first open pit mine in Block II of Tharparkar area of Sindh and paving the way for an energy secure Pakistan.

The current annual mining capacity stands at 3.8 million tons which will increase to over 12 MTPA by 2023 after the Phase III expansion of the mine. This increase in output will ensure that the price of coal reduces to ~USD 27/ton by 2023 and provide precious indigenous resource for power generation to the country. Moreover, this will also result in savings of USD 420 million per annum on the account of import substitution. This advent will be a game-changer not only for the energy sector but for the entire economy of Pakistan.

SECMC is grounded in long-standing core values of safety and environmental stewardship, having amassed key national and international awards of excellence. Together, we are deeply committed to not only providing Pakistan with the cheapest base load fuel but also to ensure that Thar Block II thrives socially and economically through our inclusive business model. We are confident and certain about the path SECMC is following in paving the way for Pakistan to become energy-sufficient for decades to come.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Amir Iqbal
CEO of Sindh Engro Coal Minning Company

