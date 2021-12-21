Cabinet to meet today

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (today) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair will discuss the country’s gas crisis, economic and political situation besides impact of the 17th extraordinary session of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan’s financial woes.

The sources said that the Cabinet members will congratulate the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the successful moot of OIC’s Foreign Ministers. The Cabinet will also discuss Afghanistan’s current situation.

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, who won the Senate seat from KPK yesterday, will update the cabinet on the current economic situation of the country.

Finance Ministry will be asked to expedite its efforts to extend financial support to Afghanistan without waiting for disbursement of pledges of OIC countries. Tarin would be congratulated on being elected Senator.

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood and Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar are expected to argue in favour and against supply of RLNG to textile industry at cheaper rates.

The textile industry has accused Energy Minister of misstating facts. The shortage of RLNG will not only have a negative impact on exports but may also deprive exporters of long standing buyers.

Cabinet decides to increase gas tariff for captive power

The issue of cancellation of another LNG cargo is expected to be discussed during the meeting.

Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz, will update the Cabinet on the possibility of use of EVMs in Local Government elections and demand of EVMs by the ECP.

The Cabinet is expected to appreciate ECP for holding LGs elections in KP’s 17 districts.

The Cabinet will consider a proposal regarding regularization of contract/ daily wages employees of various Ministries/Division and their attached departments.

Ex-post facto approval of foreign commercial loans and tax exemption on interest payments is also on the agenda of the Cabinet.

Other agenda items are as follows: (i) nomination for the Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP); (ii) appointment of Member, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) of the National Commission on the rights of child; (iii) issuance of official passport to Noman Rafque Sheikh, dependent younger brother of Naveed Rafique Sheikh, Accountant designate to PAREP Dubai, UAE; (iv) draft Islamabad Capital Territory Policy Act, 2021; (v) appointment of Dr. Shamshad Akhtar as member on Board of Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Karachi; (vi) nomination for the National Food Security and Management Committee (NFSMC) and Executive Committee under Pakistan Food Security Flow and Information Ordinance, 2021; (vii) appointment of Community Welfare Attaches in Pakistan Missions abroad; (viii) nomination of Director due to casual vacancy on the Board of Directors (BoDs) of Gencos Holding Company Limited (GHCL); (ix) nomination of Director due to casual vacancy on the Board of Directors (BoDs) of Jamshoro Power Company Limited (JPCL); (x) recruitment of Chief Executive Officer, Mepco; (xi) ratification of the decision taken by the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet in its meetings held on December 16, 2021 and December 17, 2021; and (xii) ratification of the decision taken by the Cabinet Committee for disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) in its meeting held on December 16 and December 17, 2021.

