ATC reserves verdict in murder case against Uzair Baloch

KARACHI: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) Karachi on Monday reserved its verdict in the murder case of two Rangers personnel.

The court is likely to announce the verdict of the case against Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch and another accused Sher Mohammad alias Sheru.

Earlier, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) staff during the hearing in the Central Jail, made Uzair Baloch to sit in the staff room. The counsel of Sher Mohammad Sheru argued that his client was affiliated with the MQM.

“Lyari gang war and the MQM have serious differences, Sher Mohammad has been booked in the case owing to political differences,” the counsel said.

“How can an ailing old man kill the trained security personnel,” the counsel argued. According to the JIT, Rangers personnel Muneer Ahmed Bhutto and Aijaz Ahmed Baloch, who were on intelligence duty, were kidnapped in Lyari by co-accused Sher Muhammad and later killed on the orders of Uzair Baloch in March 2013.