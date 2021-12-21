UBL and PPAF sign MoU under GRASP initiative

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) recently signed an MoU to complement the roles of two organizations under Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) initiative. GRASP intuitive focuses the underserved areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

Both the entities, through the institutional understanding and strategy, will combine their potentials to synergize efforts for fast tracked development of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) engaged in the horticulture and livestock sectors, to increase their capacity and competitiveness.

Zia Ijaz, GE-Branch Banking & International, UBL along with Sohail Ahmed Malik, Head SME & Rural Bank and Abdul Sattar Narejo, Head Rural Bank represented UBL in the MoU signing ceremony whereas PPAF was represented by Irshad Khan Abbasi, Group Head PPAF and Robila Agha, Access to Finance Specialist GRASP Project.

While highlighting the importance of Rural Development, Zia Ijaz stated “UBL is a pioneer Institution in Rural and Agriculture Finance. Its extensive network in both the focused provinces would go a long way in achieving the desired goals of GRASP project.”

Irshad Khan Abbasi, expressed his gratitude and said “With the participation of UBL, PPAF team is confident that the grassroots level participation of the rural masses will be ensured. Both teams will continue their endeavours for the uplift of the targeted areas of Sindh and Balochistan.”

