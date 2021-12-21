ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.16%)
ASL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.35%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.87%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.58%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.55%)
NETSOL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PRL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.42%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.36%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
WTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 63.6 (1.41%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 597.5 (3.23%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 439.3 (1%)
KSE30 17,487 Increased By 189.2 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UBL and PPAF sign MoU under GRASP initiative

Press Release 21 Dec 2021

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) recently signed an MoU to complement the roles of two organizations under Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) initiative. GRASP intuitive focuses the underserved areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

Both the entities, through the institutional understanding and strategy, will combine their potentials to synergize efforts for fast tracked development of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) engaged in the horticulture and livestock sectors, to increase their capacity and competitiveness.

Zia Ijaz, GE-Branch Banking & International, UBL along with Sohail Ahmed Malik, Head SME & Rural Bank and Abdul Sattar Narejo, Head Rural Bank represented UBL in the MoU signing ceremony whereas PPAF was represented by Irshad Khan Abbasi, Group Head PPAF and Robila Agha, Access to Finance Specialist GRASP Project.

While highlighting the importance of Rural Development, Zia Ijaz stated “UBL is a pioneer Institution in Rural and Agriculture Finance. Its extensive network in both the focused provinces would go a long way in achieving the desired goals of GRASP project.”

Irshad Khan Abbasi, expressed his gratitude and said “With the participation of UBL, PPAF team is confident that the grassroots level participation of the rural masses will be ensured. Both teams will continue their endeavours for the uplift of the targeted areas of Sindh and Balochistan.”

United Bank Limited GRASP MSMEs Zia Ijaz

