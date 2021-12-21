Hascol to help raise funds for SKMCH Karachi

KARACHI: In continuation of their longstanding partnership which recently included spreading awareness of the dangers of breast cancer this past October, Hascol Petroleum Limited (Hascol), one of Pakistan’s leading oil marketing companies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust to help raise funds for the establishment of a world class cancer hospital at Karachi.

Under the MoU, Hascol will help get the word out for SKMT to raise funds for their upcoming Cancer Hospital in Karachi by placing advertising messages of SKMT’s “Lay a Brick of Hope” campaign through Hascol’s widespread network of retail outlets across Pakistan including at some of the best fuel retail outlets in the country. Hascol has over 630 retail outlets across Pakistan.

Donors can very easily donate money from their mobiles simply by sending a text message to 7770, which will send Rs 20 to SKMT.

At the MoU signing, Hascol’s CEO, Aqeel Ahmed Khan, said “Hascol is proud to play its role in this very noble cause of helping to establish a world class cancer hospital in Karachi. Karachi is Pakistan’s most populous city and it needs the facilities of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital badly here. We encourage all Pakistanis to give generously to see this dream project come to light at the earliest.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021