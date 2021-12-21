ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.16%)
ASL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.35%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.87%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.58%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.55%)
NETSOL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PRL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.42%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.36%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
WTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 63.6 (1.41%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 597.5 (3.23%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 439.3 (1%)
KSE30 17,487 Increased By 189.2 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2021
Pakistan

Hascol to help raise funds for SKMCH Karachi

Press Release 21 Dec 2021

KARACHI: In continuation of their longstanding partnership which recently included spreading awareness of the dangers of breast cancer this past October, Hascol Petroleum Limited (Hascol), one of Pakistan’s leading oil marketing companies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust to help raise funds for the establishment of a world class cancer hospital at Karachi.

Under the MoU, Hascol will help get the word out for SKMT to raise funds for their upcoming Cancer Hospital in Karachi by placing advertising messages of SKMT’s “Lay a Brick of Hope” campaign through Hascol’s widespread network of retail outlets across Pakistan including at some of the best fuel retail outlets in the country. Hascol has over 630 retail outlets across Pakistan.

Donors can very easily donate money from their mobiles simply by sending a text message to 7770, which will send Rs 20 to SKMT.

At the MoU signing, Hascol’s CEO, Aqeel Ahmed Khan, said “Hascol is proud to play its role in this very noble cause of helping to establish a world class cancer hospital in Karachi. Karachi is Pakistan’s most populous city and it needs the facilities of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital badly here. We encourage all Pakistanis to give generously to see this dream project come to light at the earliest.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust HASCOL Hascol Petroleum Limited SKMCH Karachi

