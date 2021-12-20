ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.16%)
ASL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.35%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.87%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.58%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.55%)
NETSOL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PRL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.42%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.36%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
WTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 63.6 (1.41%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 597.5 (3.23%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 439.3 (1%)
KSE30 17,487 Increased By 189.2 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Oracle to buy medical records firm Cerner for $28.3bn

AFP 20 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: Tech giant Oracle will buy Cerner, which makes software that hospitals use for digital recordkeeping, for $28.3 billion, the companies announced Monday.

"Working together, Cerner and Oracle have the capacity to transform healthcare delivery by providing medical professionals with better information -- enabling them to make better treatment decisions resulting in better patient outcomes," Oracle's Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison said in a statement.

The deal is Oracle's largest-ever acquisition, and according to the statement will see the company pay $95 in cash for each share of Cerner, with an expected closing date of the end of next year.

Cerner will be a "huge additional revenue growth engine for Oracle for years to come as Oracle expands Cerner's business into many more countries throughout the world," the statement said.

Oracle is one of the US tech industry's largest firms, and is worth nearly $260 billion on Wall Street.

Its purchase of Cerner will "provide our overworked medical professionals with a new generation of easier-to-use digital tools that enable access to information via a hands-free voice interface to secure cloud applications," Ellison said.

Founded in 1979, Cerner makes software to help doctors and nurses keep track of patients' records at more than 27,500 hospitals and clinics worldwide.

The company is based in Kansas City, Missouri, and has more than 28,000 employees.

Oracle medical records firm Cerner

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Oracle to buy medical records firm Cerner for $28.3bn

Major upset for PTI in Peshawar as JUI-F wins mayor seat

Newly-elected senator Tarin says inflation to come down in coming months

PM Imran's remarks on Afghanistan 'not insulting': Taliban FM responds to Hamid Karzai

KSE-100 up 1% as bulls mark return to bourse

Moderna says booster dose of its vaccine appears protective against Omicron

Omicron uncertainty prompts WEF to delay Davos summit to mid-2022

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable amid SBP measures to curb speculation

Lira crashes to new low of 20 vs euro after Erdogan comments

Pakistan approves booster jabs for people aged 30, above

TRG Pakistan chooses to continue investment in TRGI

Read more stories