Huraira becomes 2nd youngest Pakistani to score first-class triple century

Young Northern batter Mohammad Huraira created history on Monday by completing his maiden triple hundred in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan in Karachi.

Huraira, nephew of seasoned all-rounder Shoaib Malik, achieved this milestone at the age of 19 years and 239 days, becoming the second-youngest Pakistani batter after legend Javed Miandad to hit a triple century in first-class cricket.

Miandad remains on top of the list with a triple century at the age of 17 and 310 days. He reached this feat while representing Karachi Whites against National Bank, during the 1974-75 season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Others to feature on the list are Bahir Shah (18y 259d) of Afghanistan, Wasim Jaffer (18y 262d), Abhinav Mukund (18y 302), and Rishabh Pant (19y 9d) of India, Raqibul Hasan (19y 161d) of Bangladesh, and Frank Worrell (19y 239d) of West Indies.

Huraira, a Sialkot-born top-order batter, reached this milestone in just 327 balls, before being dismissed for 311.

In the process, he also created a record opening stand of 365 runs with Sarmad Bhatti who scored 135 runs.

In just the 10th match of his maiden first-class season, the 19-year-old has scored two centuries and a triple hundred.

Earlier on Sunday, Huraira said in an interview that he follows New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, India’s Virat Kohli, and Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam.

He also said he was lucky to have an uncle like Malik as inspiration.

“I am very fortunate that Shoaib Malik is my uncle and he has always been an inspiration for me. He has always encouraged me to not give up and to continue working hard as there are no shortcuts to success in cricket.”