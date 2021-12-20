Pakistan approves booster jabs for people aged 30, above

Pakistan has approved coronavirus booster jabs for people aged 30 and above amid fears of the new Omicron variant, it was reported on Monday.

During its daily meeting on Covid-19, the National Command and Operation (NCOC) decided that eligible citizens can get their doses from January 1. They will be administered Sinopharm, Sinovac and Pfizer as booster jabs. The doses will be administered free of cost.

Pakistan allows booster shots for healthcare workers, people over 50 amid new variant fears

Earlier, the NCOC had approved booster shots of coronavirus vaccines for healthcare workers, immunocompromised people and those aged over 50 years. The meeting decided that the shots would be free and administered six months after the last vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, the NCOC has announced that 27% of the total population and 40% of the eligible population have been vaccinated. During the last 24 hours, 713,582 doses were administered.

So far, the country has administered 141,509,339 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Pakistan revises travel advisory for UK

The country has issued new guidelines for passengers traveling from the UK. They are now required to undergo a rapid antigen (RAT) test upon arrival, as well as the mandatory vaccination and negative PCR test pre-boarding protocols already in place.

Covid-19 claims 3 more lives, infects 237 others

Pakistan reports 360 new cases

During the last 24 hours, the country conducted 43,242 tests out of which 360 came out positive. The positivity ratio was recorded at 0.83%, while there are 666 critical cases of the virus.

The country also reported six new deaths during the last 24 hours.